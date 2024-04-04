Search
Exploring the works of Jean Claude Lofenia

by: Divine Triplett
John Claude, a well-known artist from Congo and a refugee, found refuge in Indianapolis due to political issues in his home country.

His art blends traditional Congolese styles with contemporary elements, reflecting his experiences and imagination.

Using vivid colors and exaggerated figures, his pieces tell stories ranging from mythology to politics, aiming to convey messages of hope and shared memories.

John Claude has exhibited his work worldwide and is now showcased at Gallery Forty-Two in Indianapolis.

Don’t miss the chance to meet him and see his art at his artist reception on First Friday, April 5th, from 6-10 p.m.

