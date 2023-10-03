Fair Haven’s Parisian Flea Market: A heartfelt journey to support families in need

Amanda Milner, the Executive Director of Fair Haven, is inviting our audience to join her on a unique journey to Paris, right here in Indianapolis, as part of Fair Haven’s marquee fundraising event.

Fair Haven, a nonprofit organization, offers a compassionate and COMPLIMENTARY home-away-from-home for seriously ill patients and their families who travel to Indianapolis for life-saving medical treatment.

This incredible initiative ensures that families can stay together during their most challenging times, providing essential support when it is needed the most.

So, get ready to shop, support, and make a difference while enjoying a Parisian flea market shopping experience that warms the heart!