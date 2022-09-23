All Indiana

Fall fun, music you can expect in Brown County

Fall is here, and one hot spot this time of year is Brown County! Brown County Music Center is nestled in beautiful Nashville Indiana.

Earlier this week, “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome spoke to someone about the sights and sounds there you can enjoy this season.

It’s a wonderful fall destination with beautiful scenic drives, leaves and lots to do!

Great shows coming up this fall include:

– Air Supply – Friday, September 30, 2022

– Menopause The Musical – Saturday, October 1, 2022

– Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis – Friday, October 7, 2022

– Sawyer Brown – Saturday, October 8, 2022

– Jeff Beck – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

– Lee Greenwood – Thursday, October 20, 2022

– The Marshall Tucker Band – Friday, October 21, 2022

– Joe Satriani – Sunday, October 23, 2022

– The Frontmen – Friday, October 28, 2022

– The Wood Brothers – Saturday, October 29, 2022

– Lindsey Buckingham – Thursday, November 3, 2022

For more tickets and details, click here.

About Brown County, IN:

No matter what you’re looking for, escape comes naturally in Brown County. Eclectic boutiques and galleries, breathtaking scenery, welcoming accommodations, and endless outdoor adventures await in one of America’s original artists’ colonies. From art to the great outdoors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and for most, it’s only a short drive away. Unplug from daily life and reconnect with one another as you experience the rustic beauty and artisanal charm of Brown County. Plan your escape today, and you’ll be glad you did.

About the Brown County Music Center:

Located in Nashville, Indiana, the Brown County Music Center is a visual and auditory masterpiece with cutting edge design, bringing in nationally known performers and hosting local events. The 2,000-seat live performance venue, opened in August 2019, offers an incredibly intimate experience for each show. The farthest seat from the stage is only 106 feet away. Nestled on the banks of Salt Creek and located less than one-mile from the largest state park in Indiana and the Village of Nashville, this indoor entertainment venue will host world-class rock, blues, country, pop, jazz, oldies, throwback artists, and more.

For more information, click here.