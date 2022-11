All Indiana

Family starts NICU Book Drive in son’s honor

A family turned pain into purpose after the passing of one of their twin baby boys and spending more than 100 days in the NICU with the other.

They then created a book drive, a publishing company and now they’re donating books to families in NICU’s across the city.

Thomas Reives and Shecara Reives, owners of Rooks Books & Resources, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss what they’ve learned through the art of storytelling and how you can help their mission.