Family turning a 100-year-old school into a dream home

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today, we are delighted to welcome Stacie Grissom from Schoolhouse Homestead, joining us via Zoom to share an inspiring tale of transformation. Prepare to be stunned as Stacie unravels the remarkable journey of turning a humble schoolhouse into the embodiment of their dream home. Through her words, we will gain insight into the ingenuity, creativity, and sheer dedication that went into the process of converting a traditional structure into a personalized haven. Stacie’s narrative promises to be a testament to the power of vision and hard work, showcasing how a simple idea can evolve into a beautiful reality that truly resonates with the heart and soul of a home.

