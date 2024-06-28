Family vacation tips from travel expert Genevieve Shaw Brown

As summer travel gets closer and the 4th of July holiday approaches, many families are planning their vacations.

To help make the most of your trip, travel expert Genevieve Shaw Brown will be sharing helpful tips live from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort.

Here are some of Genevieve’s top tips for a great family vacation:

Plan Ahead: Make a list of the places you want to visit and check the opening times. This helps you avoid long waits and ensures you don’t miss anything. Pack Smart: Bring essentials like sunscreen, water bottles, and comfortable shoes. A small first aid kit can also be very handy. Stay Flexible: Be ready to change your plans if the weather changes or if something unexpected comes up. Sometimes, the best moments happen when you least expect them. Take Breaks: Make sure to rest and relax, especially if you’re traveling with young children. Find a quiet spot to sit and enjoy a snack. Capture Memories: Take lots of photos and videos to remember your trip. Encourage your kids to keep a travel journal or draw pictures of their favorite moments. Enjoy the Experience: Don’t stress too much about seeing everything. Focus on having fun and making happy memories with your family.

With these tips from Genevieve Shaw Brown, your family vacation is sure to be a wonderful experience.

And don’t forget to check out Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort—it’s bound to be a magical addition to your trip!