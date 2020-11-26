Far-east side gets free Thanksgiving feast from nonprofit, volunteers during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hero Farms, a nonprofit faith group on the far-east side of Indianapolis, joined with community partners and volunteers Thursday to bring people in need a Thanksgiving Day meal.

They aimed to serve more than 450 families. They set up a drive-thru with home-cooked dinners in a commercial area at East 42nd Street and North Post Road. Volunteers were also distributing 500 grocery boxes from Gleaners food bank.

Mike Wiley, a pastor, and his wife, Kim, have been behind this effort for nearly a decade. They’ve been making an impact on the hungry in far-east side neighborhoods since 2017. Hero Farms works year-round to bring to neighborhoods in food deserts, a term for areas where it’s difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

“It’s pure joy to be able to do this,” Mike said.

He says since this year everyone involved had to battle with the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the impact was even greater than years past.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “It breaks my heart. For us to be able to do anything, it just seems to be the right thing to do.”

The free community feast included 100 pounds of turkey, 100 pounds of ham, and another 100 pounds of green beans, corn, noodles, mashed potatoes and more. If people couldn’t get the food in person, they even delivered food to people’s homes.

Kim said, “I want them to know that someone cares and that someone’s been praying for them and that God hasn’t left them or forgot them.”

The Wileys agreed that they were pleasantly surprised to see so many volunteers come out to help. “I’m so overwhelmed,” Kim said. “All these people have come together in unity. It gives us joy. It really does.”

Mike added, “There’s a lot of people out here that have a lot of love to give. Here we are saying, we have hope.”

The Hero Farms Facebook page tells about its future events and offers a way for people to volunteer to help.

