Faran Fronczak joins the WISH-TV family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re excited to introduce Faran Fronczak, the latest addition to the Wish-TV team!

Faran is an Emmy-nominated journalist with a passion for storytelling in the community she serves.

“All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with Faran Fronczak.

She started her journalism career in Rockford, Illinois, at WIFR, covering the very first campaign of Congressman Adam Kinzinger. She was also the evening anchor and reporter for FOX28 News in South Bend for 4-years, the evening anchor/EP at KTSM in El Paso, Texas, and the morning anchor/EP at WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Faran has also served as correspondent and anchor for two national cable news outlets: NEWSnet and International News Network.

Whether she’s reporting in the snow or handling hard-hitting questions, Faran’s commitment to local journalism and the community shines through in everything she does.

While Faran is known for her hard-hitting, no-nonsense approach to journalism, she’s also an animal lover and dog mom to Buddy, a pup she rescued from Juarez, Mexico. Buddy, a therapy dog, is trained in English, Spanish and even sign language! The pup has even accompanied Faran on assignments.

Keep an eye out for her in the mornings, and join us in welcoming Faran to the WISH-TV family!