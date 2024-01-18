Fashion Recap: Best looks from the Emmys

Temara Payton, the host of “Beauty Beat with T,” is dedicating this month to shining a spotlight on fashion moments from the Emmy’s and Critics Choice Awards. As a style enthusiast and expert, Temara Payton will provide insights and commentary on the captivating looks showcased at these prestigious events. Join her in exploring the glamorous world of red carpet fashion, as she unravels the trends and highlights from both the Emmy’s and Critics Choice Awards, bringing her unique perspective to the forefront of the fashion conversation.