Fastball headlines USA Olympics Swimming Trials

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) — Fastball, the legendary rock & roll pop band hailing from Austin, Texas, recently headlined the USA Olympic Swimming Trials 2024 in Indianapolis. Amidst their busy schedule, band members Tony Scalzo, Miles Zuniga, and Joey Shuffield spoke with All Indiana Entertainment Reporter Amicia Ramsey in between sound check to discuss their career in the music industry and new album release.

With over three decades of musical inventory, the trio attributes their longevity to effective communication and a drama-free approach, despite residing 30 miles apart in Austin. “We are definitely brothers,” said Scalzo. “When we’re not working. We talked on the phone and we have meeting, we discuss what we’re doing, he added, reflecting on their evolution as individuals and artists.

Their latest album, ‘Sonic Ranch’, recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas, stands testament to their creative process and collaboration with Grammy Award winner David Garza. “He’s an old friend of all of ours,” noted Shuffield. “Being isolated in a pecan orchard helped us focus entirely on the music, resulting in a record we’re immensely proud of,” he continued, highlighting the serene environment that fostered their musical journey.

Discussing the album’s single, “Rather You Than Me”, Zuniga shared insights into its inspiration. “It’s a spiteful song, typical of rock and roll. It was just an idea. I had broken up with someone. I exaggerate to make the songs good because no one wants a mamby pamby song right,” he laughed, emphasizing their commitment to authentic storytelling through music.

Looking ahead, Fastball plans to continue their tour, promoting ‘Sonic Ranch’. “We concentrated on music and we got to a very high musical place. And I think the record speaks for itself. Yeah, it’s an amazing record,” said Shuffield.