Feeding Hope: Million Meal Marathon’s 13th annual event aims to pack 1 million meals in a day

Joining us is Nancy Hintz, the Co-Founder of Million Meal Marathon, to discuss the highly anticipated 13th annual event taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This signature event is set to unite thousands of volunteers, spanning all age groups, with a remarkable mission – to pack a staggering 1 million nutritious meals in a single day.

Their collective efforts not only nourish Indiana’s hunger but also embody the spirit of community and compassion, making this event a remarkable initiative that aims to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need.