Finch Creek D1 Training hosting free summer workouts for Hamilton County community

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — D1 Training: Finch Creek is giving back to communities in Hamilton County with free workouts. Coaches have put together age-specific programs for people, of all ages, whether they’re athletes or not.

They’re inviting anyone interested from ages six to 70 to join them at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville on Mondays and Wednesdays or Mudsock Fields in Fishers on Tuesdays and Thursday.

Head Performance Coach Brian Clarke talks about why the programs will help the kids.

“[It’s] giving them positive opportunities to interact, team building and obviously work on health,” he said. “Making sure they understand how their fueling their bodies [and] the movements that they’re doing.”

Above all else they want the kids to enjoy themselves while pushing their bodies.

“The main thing is we’re working them hard while they’re having fun,” Clarke said.

The free workouts are happening while the D1 Finch Creek facility is under construction. Owner Tayt Odom hopes it’s a good introduction to people who are just finding out what he and his team are all about.

“At the end of the day the top thing we have in our business plan is we want to make the communities run better,” Odom said. “It isn’t just about the athletic side. We really care about the overall person too.”

He invites people to come out and try D1 Training when they hold the facility’s soft opening; aiming for some time around July 20.

“We have a guarantee,” Odom said. “You come in and try us a few times. You don’t like it we’ll give you your money back. That’s how confident we are not in just the programming we do, but the community we build.”

Click here for more information.