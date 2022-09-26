All Indiana

Finding the courage to quit your job: Is ‘quiet quitting’ a good idea? Advice for people unhappy with their job

Here’s a frightening statistic for you. More than half of working women in the country plan to quit their jobs in the next two years.

A new buzz phrase, “quiet quitting,” is getting some attention.

It means doing exactly what your job requires and nothing more.

Burnout is the reason they want quit and start their own business, but there was no “roadmap” to guide women on how to create a start-up until now.

“Two Weeks Notice: Find the Courage to Quit Your Job, Make More Money, Work Where You Want, and Change the World” was written by Amy Porterfield, and it provides a step-by-step blueprint for future entrepreneurs.

