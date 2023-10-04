First female space shuttle commander shares thrilling insights as ‘World Space Week’ begins!

Search
Kick off World Space Week with an American Astronaut

by: Divine Triplett
World Space Week kicks off today with a stellar guest, Colonel Eileen Collins, who graces our stage once more to share her boundless enthusiasm for the event.

As an American astronaut and the first woman to command a space shuttle mission, Colonel Collins brings a wealth of experience and inspiration to the celebration.

Her insights into the wonders of space exploration and her remarkable journey as a pioneering astronaut promise to make the start of World Space Week an unforgettable and educational experience for all space enthusiasts.

So, buckle up, and get ready to take off as we explore her story in the full video above!

