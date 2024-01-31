Fisher Price to launch kids coffee mug; Kate Hudson releasing new album

Oscar-nominated actress Kate Hudson is venturing into the music industry with the release of her debut single, “Talk About Love.”

Co-written with her fiancé, singer/guitarist Danny Fujikawa, and “4 Non Blondes” lead singer Linda Perry, the pop-rock anthem marks Hudson’s official entry into the world of music.

Having musical genes from her parents, actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, Kate Hudson has previously showcased her vocal talents in the 2009 film “Nine” and during her five-episode arc on the Fox musical show “Glee” between 2012 and 2013.

The actress-turned-singer is set to release a full album later this year, showcasing her versatility across entertainment mediums.

In other news, Fisher-Price is bringing back the ‘Wake Up and Learn Coffee Mug,’ a kid-friendly version resembling the popular ‘Stanley’ stainless steel tumblers.

The mug, sold out upon its release last fall, features lights and music, offering a playful experience for children.

Though these kid versions are fetching high prices on resale platforms, Fisher-Price assures availability on Amazon and at Walmart soon.