Fishers Agripark opens to public

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A newly open 33-acre park in Fishers features animals, produce gardens and more.

The Fishers AgriPark is now inviting visitors of all ages to learn about farming in a new way.

“This is like nowhere else you would find in central Indiana,” Sarah Sandquist, director of Parks and Recreation, said. “It’s something for everyone.”

After nine months of preparation, the park is officially open to the public.

Sandquist says during the experience at the AgriPark people can learn how to grow the “perfect tomato” and see how food from their urban farm could be different from what you would typically get at the grocery store.

“A big component of this park is education,” she said. “We’re hoping to show people where their food comes from.”

Visitors have access to programming in place they hope will inspire a future generation of farmers.

Sandquist says one of her favorite parts of the AgriPark is the nature playground that features a mud kitchen, a homemade seesaw, water features and a tire playground sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment.

In its opening week, the AgriPark has seen a welcoming response from the Fishers community. The month of August will feature 10 open dates every Tuesday and Thursday for people. Hundreds signed up and many potential visitors signing up to be on the wait list.