Fishers Art Council looking for artists with disabilities

The Fishers Arts Council is actively reaching out to artistic individuals living with disabilities for an extraordinary opportunity to showcase their 2D artwork in the upcoming March Disabilities Awareness exhibit.

This inclusive initiative aims to celebrate the diverse talents within the community and will be hosted in both the FAC Hub Gallery and Ignite Studio at the Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers.

Les Reinhardt and Kelly Hartman will be joining us to provide further insights into this meaningful project, shedding light on how it amplifies the voices and creativity of individuals with disabilities.

This collaborative effort by the Fishers Arts Council serves as a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and accessible platform for artists of all backgrounds to share their unique perspectives through the medium of art.