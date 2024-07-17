Fishers Event Center announces exciting upcoming events

Fishers Event Center, the largest mid-size event center in the Indianapolis region, has announced the first wave of events set to take place at the venue ahead of its November 2024 opening.

The center will host a variety of events, including concerts, entertainment acts, basketball games, and community-focused activities such as local sports competitions and graduation ceremonies.

For more information about upcoming events and how to get tickets, visit fisherseventcenter.com. Mitch List, the General Manager of Fishers Event Center, joined us to share more details about the venue and its offerings.

The venue has great views from every seat. It also offers top-notch amenities and various food options, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan choices.

More details about the food will be shared soon. Additionally, the Fishers Event Center has a cashless parking system and about 2,000 parking spaces next to the venue.

The Fishers Event Center promises to be a vibrant and versatile venue, bringing exciting events and activities to the Indianapolis region.