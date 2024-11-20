Fishers Event Center sets new standard for event cuisine with innovative dishes

The Fishers Event Center is poised to become a premier destination for professional sports, concerts, comedy shows, and other events—and its elevated food offerings aim to match the level of excitement. John Stockholm, the center’s director of food and beverage, detailed how his team is redefining traditional event cuisine.

“We really wanted to elevate the game from the start,” Stockholm said. “We’ve gone into a lot of detail with each and every dish.”

Among the standout menu items is a signature bratwurst featuring Old Major bratwurst, house-made beer cheese crafted with Black Dog Brewing’s Indy Fuel Beer, and sauerkraut, all served on a pretzel bun. “It’s got a great flavor and really sets itself apart,” Stockholm said.

For burger lovers, the center offers a double smash cheeseburger made with a custom blend of grass-fed, sustainable beef from Fisher Farms. “We looked at the top 10 stadium foods and thought, how can we make them better?” Stockholm said. The burger is a staple across the venue’s retail areas.

Offering something different, the jackfruit pizza caters to those seeking plant-based options. “Jackfruit, when cooked, tastes similar to pork, bringing a unique flavor,” Stockholm said. Developing the right crust and topping combinations was a process that took months, he added.

Perhaps the most innovative item is the pork belly cinnamon roll, created by Chef AJ. The dish features butterflied pork belly rolled in cinnamon and earthy herbs, sliced to resemble a cinnamon roll, and topped with horseradish cream. “It’s phenomenal,” Stockholm said. “Chef AJ’s creativity is incredible, and it’s an example of how far we’re pushing boundaries.”

Stockholm emphasized that food is integral to the overall experience of the event center. “Food and beverage are part of the whole experience,” he said. “We want people to leave with great memories of everything they did here, not just the event itself.”

With its commitment to high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and inventive dishes, the Fishers Event Center aims to set a new standard for event dining. “We want to make sure people keep coming back,” Stockholm said.