Five most overpaid men’s college basketball coaches; new law bans phones from classrooms

In the world of college basketball, there’s a debate about whether coaches are paid too much, and Indiana University’s head coach, Mike Woodson, is in the middle of it. He’s been named one of the five most overpaid men’s college basketball coaches, sparking some controversy.

Woodson’s performance at Indiana University has been up and down, which has led to questions about whether he’s worth his salary. He’s making $4.2 million this season, which is the third-highest among Big Ten coaches. But the team hasn’t been doing as well as it used to, especially after making it to the tournament in previous years.

Last season, the team did pretty well, winning 23 games and finishing near the top of the conference. But this season, they’ve been struggling, barely making it to an 18-13 record in the regular season and going 10-10 in conference play. Now, their only hope of making it to the tournament is to do well in the Big Ten Tournament.

Woodson isn’t the only coach under scrutiny. Others like John Calipari of Kentucky, who makes $8.5 million, and Kenny Payne of Louisville, who makes $3.5 million, are also being questioned about whether they’re worth their salaries given their teams’ performances. Kevin Willard of Maryland, making $4 million, is in a similar situation.

As people continue to discuss whether college basketball coaches are being paid too much, Woodson’s situation raises questions about whether his coaching is worth the money. And with him coming back for another year at Indiana, the debate is likely to continue.