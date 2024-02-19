Fixing societal problems with bold solutions

Dr. Richard Reeves is scheduled to deliver a keynote address titled “Solving the Crisis of Our Boys and Men” at 8:00 p.m. on February 19th in Salter Hall, located in the Fine Arts Center on Wabash’s campus.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide insight into Dr. Reeves’ acclaimed 2022 book, “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It.” Praised as a “landmark” by The New York Times and honored as a book of the year by both The Economist and The New Yorker, Dr. Reeves’ work has garnered widespread recognition.

As the president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, a foundation he established in 2023, Dr. Reeves aims to raise awareness of the challenges facing boys and men while advocating for effective solutions.