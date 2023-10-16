Flag football at the Los Angeles Olympic Games; ‘Netflix Houses’—Is this Anything?

In today’s “Is this Anything?” Hammer is flying solo this week until Weds., Oct. 18, and continues to deliver the hottest takes on trending topics. Today, we dive into the latest additions to the roster of Olympic sports set to make a splash at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the exciting concept of Netflix House, an immersive fan experience.

New Sports Added to 2028 Olympic Games

The Los Angeles Olympic Games might still be four years away, but a recent overnight surprise has generated considerable buzz. The International Olympic Committee has officially given the nod to include five sports in the games. A standout inclusion is flag football, marking the first-ever inclusion of “American” football as a medal sport.

Flag football’s Olympic adaptation involves five players on each team, a field measuring 70 yards in length and 30 yards in width. Each series begins at the 5-yard line, with four downs to reach midfield and another four downs to score. Inside the 5-yard line (akin to touch football’s end zone), teams are required to pass for a touchdown, with rushing plays not permitted.

Crucially, players wear three flags, and if any of them are pulled from the ball carrier, the play ends immediately. Each half is limited to 20 minutes, with a continuous clock that only stops between plays after the two-minute warning. Ties conclude with a “sudden death” overtime period.

The inclusion of flag football harks back to a decision made nearly a century ago when the 1932 Los Angeles Games featured a demonstration of American football. Indianapolis-based USA Football will play a pivotal role in selecting the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

“Netflix Houses“: Immersive Fan Experience Set for 2025

For fans of the hit Netflix show “Squid Game” who’ve dreamt of tackling an actual obstacle course, your dream is about to come true. Netflix is set to open locations where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite shows fully.

The Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix revealed this exciting development during an interview with Bloomberg. These locations, known as “Netflix Houses,” will feature rotating installations.

Fans can anticipate more than just shopping for themed products; they’ll also have the opportunity to dine on food inspired by their favorite shows and even partake in some interactive games. Netflix’s plan is to launch the first two “Netflix Houses” locations in the U.S. by 2025 before expanding globally.

While the exact locations are yet to be disclosed, this marks a significant move for Netflix. The company, known for its numerous pop-up locations, is establishing “Netflix House” as a permanent fixture. Fans can look forward to a new level of engagement with their beloved Netflix series.