Flower Boys, Mixo Indy team up for Taylor Swift-themed floral workshop, cocktail event

Local businesses are embracing the Taylor Swift excitement as the pop star’s upcoming Indianapolis concert approaches. The Flower Boys, a well-known local florist, is teaming up with Mixo Indy. So Indy to host “Blooms and Beats,” a Taylor Swift-themed flower workshop and cocktail/mocktail event. The collaboration aims to bring fans together to celebrate Swift’s arrival in the city.

Co-owner Jake Rupp and Lead Retail Specialist Dani Baldonado from The Flower Boys, alongside Mixo Indy. So Indy owner Katie Slonim, shared their excitement about the event. Rupp explained the origins of their business, highlighting a background rooted in the floral industry, including family traditions and local markets. “We like to consider ourselves more of an educational flower shop,” Rupp said. “We do different classes at breweries and distilleries around town, but also offer a build-your-own bouquet experience.”

The “Blooms and Beats” event will feature flower arrangements inspired by Swift’s various eras. Participants can choose to make a flower crown or bouquet, each representing a different era of the artist’s career. Baldonado emphasized that the event is a tribute to Swift’s influence. “We really wanted to pay homage to Taylor,” she said. “Many of us have grown up with her and have been inspired by her music.”

Mixo Indy will complement the workshop by providing custom-themed mocktails and cocktails. One of the drinks, a Taylor Swift mocktail, features vegan yogurt, marshmallow extract, vanilla syrup, and peach tea, creating a visually appealing, color-changing drink. “It embodies what I think of when I think of Taylor and Taylor events,” said Slonim. The mocktail can also be made with spirits for those who prefer a cocktail.

The collaboration underscores the importance of local businesses uniting around community events. “Downtown is going to be very vibrant for the Taylor Swift concerts,” Rupp noted. “Everyone is trying to find something to do, and this event brings people together whether or not they have concert tickets.”

“Blooms and Beats” will be held on Fri., Nov. 1, from 2-6 p.m., and Sat., Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $48. For fans who cannot attend, The Flower Boys are offering Taylor Swift-themed floral arrangements for purchase.