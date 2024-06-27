Focus on Food: Helping to end summer hunger

Chonnie Richey, the founder of Independence Gardens, is an expert on food insecurity. She explains that many food pantries around the country are struggling to keep up with demand.

During the summer, students who rely on school meals often face hunger because those meals are not available.

This is a tough time for many families who need extra help to feed their children.

Independence Gardens is a nonprofit organization that aims to help communities and schools by providing fresh food.

They work hard to ensure that families have access to nutritious meals even when school is out.

By supporting food pantries and creating gardens, they help make sure that no child goes hungry during the summer months.