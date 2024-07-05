Focus on Food: The Indy Community Pantry

Focus on Food: Feeding Hoosiers, one family, one friend at a time

The Indy Community Pantry is making a significant impact on the lives of Hoosiers, one family and one friend at a time.

Deandrea Rayner joined us on “All Indiana” to discuss the important work being done by the pantry.

Located in the heart of Indianapolis, the Indy Community Pantry provides free services to anyone in need. You do not have to be homeless to use their services.

The pantry aims to help a broad range of individuals and families, ensuring that everyone has access to essential food and resources.

For more information about the Indy Community Pantry and its services, visit Indy Community Pantry.