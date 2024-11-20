Central Indiana seniors face food insecurity, CICOA steps up to help

As the holiday season approaches, 11% of seniors in Central Indiana face food insecurity, a statistic that rises in certain areas. CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions, Central Indiana’s Area Agency on Aging, is working to address this issue through various meal programs aimed at providing food, support, and community to older adults.

“All too often, older adults are left out of the conversation about food insecurity,” said Allie Overett, a registered dietitian with CICOA. “Many face barriers like lack of transportation, financial difficulties, and limited access to affordable, nutritious food.”

CICOA offers several nutrition programs to support seniors and their families. Neighborhood meal sites provide hot lunches and a sense of community through daily activities. For homebound individuals, CICOA delivers meals directly to their doorsteps. Additional programs, such as Produce for Better Health, ensure monthly deliveries of fresh fruits and vegetables, while the Pet Connect program provides food and supplies for seniors’ pets.

The Pet Connect initiative was created after the organization discovered that many seniors were sharing their meals with pets, often their only companions. “Older adults who are food insecure sometimes face heartbreaking decisions, like choosing between feeding themselves or their pets,” Overett explained. “This program ensures they don’t have to make that choice.”

Proper nutrition is critical for seniors, as it helps prevent chronic conditions, supports cognitive health, and improves overall well-being. However, some seniors may skip meals, either due to financial constraints or a diminished appetite, which can further impact their health. “Having a routine, like daily meal delivery, can make all the difference,” Overett said.

Sokoa also encourages neighbors, friends, and family members to look out for seniors who might need support. “Anyone can submit a referral for themselves or on behalf of someone else by calling us or visiting our website,” Overett said.

The organization welcomes donations and volunteers to help expand its reach. “Especially during the holiday season, we rely on community support to bring hope to seniors,” Overett said. Contributions can be made directly through CICOA’s website, and volunteers are needed to assist with meal deliveries and other services.

For more information about CICOA’s programs or to get involved, visit CICOA.org or call 317-803-6131.