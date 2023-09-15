Food Truck Friday: Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ

Get ready for a mouthwatering treat as Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ, a beloved food truck from Bloomington, fires up the grill on All Indiana’s Food Truck Friday. Co-owner and pitmaster, Ken Csillag, will be joining the show for a sizzling interview.

Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ has been dishing out delectable BBQ since 2015, and their passion for smoked perfection shines through. They take their time to slow smoke their meats using cherry and apple wood, resulting in tender, flavorful bites that will leave you craving more.

What sets them apart is their unique blend of seasonings, carefully crafted over several years. These secret spices add a special touch to every dish they create. To guarantee the freshest flavors, Elli-May’s sources all their ingredients locally, ensuring you’re getting the best BBQ Bloomington has to offer.

But that’s not all – if you’ve got an event coming up, Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ is ready to cater to your needs. They can turn any gathering into a BBQ feast, so don’t hesitate to reach out and make your event a smoky success.

Catch the savory goodness of Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ on All Indiana’s Food Truck Friday. Your taste buds won’t want to miss this!