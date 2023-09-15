Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Food Truck Friday: Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ

Food Truck Friday: Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a mouthwatering treat as Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ, a beloved food truck from Bloomington, fires up the grill on All Indiana’s Food Truck Friday. Co-owner and pitmaster, Ken Csillag, will be joining the show for a sizzling interview.

Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ has been dishing out delectable BBQ since 2015, and their passion for smoked perfection shines through. They take their time to slow smoke their meats using cherry and apple wood, resulting in tender, flavorful bites that will leave you craving more.

What sets them apart is their unique blend of seasonings, carefully crafted over several years. These secret spices add a special touch to every dish they create. To guarantee the freshest flavors, Elli-May’s sources all their ingredients locally, ensuring you’re getting the best BBQ Bloomington has to offer.

But that’s not all – if you’ve got an event coming up, Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ is ready to cater to your needs. They can turn any gathering into a BBQ feast, so don’t hesitate to reach out and make your event a smoky success.

Catch the savory goodness of Elli-May’s Smoked BBQ on All Indiana’s Food Truck Friday. Your taste buds won’t want to miss this!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Flanner House opens ‘Morningstar Afrocentric...
Multicultural News /
NSYNC’s latest; Single mom attempting...
All Indiana /
Otterbein man sentenced to 18...
Crime Watch 8 /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Whale of...
All Indiana /
Albany man convicted for killing...
Crime Watch 8 /
Police: 2 men arrested after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis and Wayne Township firefighters...
Local News /
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access...
National News /