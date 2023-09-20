Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fool House brings the feels with 90s dance party

Fool House brings the feels with 90s dance party

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to step into a time machine and groove to the iconic tunes of the 90s as Fool House’s very own Gary Hochstetter takes us on a nostalgic journey.

Set to hit the stage at The Rathskeller on September 23rd, Gary will not only talk about the band but also remind us of the unforgettable songs and dances that defined that memorable era.

From the electric beats of the 90s to the dance moves that had us all on our feet, it’s a night filled with pure nostalgia and good vibes.

So dust off those flannel shirts and scrunchies, because we’re about to relive the best of the 90s with Gary Hochstetter and Fool House!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Silver Alert issued for...
Local News /
RISE Indy moms share Hispanic...
Multicultural News /
Defense Department awards $32.9M for...
Political News /
Muncie man charged with murdering...
Crime Watch 8 /
Pathway Resource Center brings Las...
All Indiana /
Wife charged with attempted murder...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man convicted for 2021 fatal...
Crime Watch 8 /
Parkland school shooting survivor develops...
National News /