Fool House brings the feels with 90s dance party

Get ready to step into a time machine and groove to the iconic tunes of the 90s as Fool House’s very own Gary Hochstetter takes us on a nostalgic journey.

Set to hit the stage at The Rathskeller on September 23rd, Gary will not only talk about the band but also remind us of the unforgettable songs and dances that defined that memorable era.

From the electric beats of the 90s to the dance moves that had us all on our feet, it’s a night filled with pure nostalgia and good vibes.

So dust off those flannel shirts and scrunchies, because we’re about to relive the best of the 90s with Gary Hochstetter and Fool House!