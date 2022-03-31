All Indiana

‘Forever Plaid’ comes to Myers Dinner Theatre stage beginning tomorrow

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

If you’d like to spend an evening in the 1950s, you’d better grab your poodle skirt and head on down to Hillsboro for tomorrow night’s premiere of “Forever plaid.”

It’s a musical coming to the Myers Dinner Theatre stage on April 1 and running to May 1.

The show is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies. 

Four of the production’s starts joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss what you can expect from the show, the audition process, how they’re making the show authentic and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit myersdt.com/forever-plaid or call 765-798-4902 Ext. 2.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tasty Takeout: It’s the Sweets & Treats 4 Me

All Indiana /

Muncie woman gets maximum sentence after pregnant woman dies from fentanyl overdose

Crime Watch 8 /

ERAPSCO to share in $222M military contract

Business /

Police search for thief in Kay Jewelers robbery in Marion

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.