Former Colts’ Cornerback Marlin Jackson attends AC Golf Classic

WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Host and Reporter Amicia Ramsey joined the smiles and excitement at AC’s annual charity golf outing, held at Woodland Golf Course in Carmel.

The event, aimed at raising funds for a good cause, turned into a memorable day of sports and camaraderie.

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marlin Jackson joined in the festivities! Known for his time on the field, Marlin shared insights and laughs with attendees, adding a special touch to the occasion.

One of the unexpected highlights of the day was an impromptu dance competition led by Amicia and featuring Freddy from the Indiana Fever.

Freddy, well-loved for his presence on and off the golf course, brought energy and fun to the event.