Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show showcases luxury yachts, innovative technology

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, now in its 65th year, highlights the expansive growth of the boating industry, from luxury yachts to personal watercraft. This year’s show, which attracts over 100,000 visitors and features more than 1,300 boats from 1,000 exhibitors, is expected to generate $1.79 billion in transactions in Broward County over its five-day run.

Industry expert Mike Caudill showcased some standout boats, including the Grady-White Freedom 345, a high-end, $800,000 sport fishing boat designed with versatile seating and the option for dual or triple motors. He also highlighted the Viking 82C, an 82-foot performance yacht equipped with 2,600-horsepower engines and a top speed of 50 mph, priced at $10 million.

Another featured vessel was the Riviera 6800, a 73-foot luxury yacht from Australia, offering upscale amenities such as a sun deck and a hydraulic swim platform with a marine garage, priced at $4.8 million. For those interested in mega yachts, the Ocean Alexander F-35 made a statement with its five decks of opulence, priced at $24 million.

The show is also integrating technology advancements, including Starlink systems for enhanced communication on larger yachts and the SubBlue, a $700 underwater scooter designed for on-the-water fun.

Best-in-show candidate Mangusta Oceano 44—a 144-foot super yacht—boasts an open transom, two infinity pools, and extensive living quarters, including a crew and chef to provide a luxury lifestyle experience. Caudill noted, “It’s all about lifestyle, it’s all about fine dining,” with weekly rentals for this yacht at $250,000.

For Caudill, luxury is often about accessibility, citing cars and motorcycles as essentials in contrast to high-end yachts. When asked about an ultimate escape vehicle, Mike chose to fly, humorously adding, “If I’m a superhero, I am gonna fly … like Thor.”

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show continues through the week, offering insights and experiences in luxury boating and the latest in marine technology.