All Indiana

Foster care expert discusses how Roe VS. Wade decision could impact U.S. foster care system

Hundreds of kids die every year in foster care, and tens of thousands are physically and sexually abused while in that system.

The recent overturning of Roe VS. Wade by the Supreme Court has mainly focused on how this decision will affect women but forced pregnancies will also have a profound impact on the nation’s foster care system and the infants themselves.

A leading expert on foster care says the system is broken and will not be able to care for children born to mothers who don’t want them.

Richard Villasana is that expert and founder of “Forever Homes For Foster Kids.”

He joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share how this safety net for children is now broken.