Francis + Fern Boutique embraces Taylor Swift’s concert with Swift-inspired fashion

Francis + Fern Boutique on Mass Ave in Indianapolis is embracing the excitement of Taylor Swift’s concert with a selection of outfits perfect for Swift fans dressing for every era. The boutique, known for its trendy clothing, gifts, and charm bar, is owned by Kim Pausek, with Alexa Tiffany as the store manager. Pausek shares that Francis + Fern has been in the Swift spirit for a while, and they’re ready to help fans with everything from dazzling dresses to casual tees for concert comfort.

For concertgoers aiming to capture specific “eras,” the boutique has pieces inspired by various albums. For example, they offer a butterfly set channeling “Fearless” vibes, a purple “Lavender Haze” dress for “Speak Now” and “Lover” fans, and sparkly attire like Alexa’s bejeweled outfit that brings the Midnights theme to life. The shop also has cowboy boots, a nod to Swift’s early country roots, which Pausek calls a “safe and stylish staple” for any fan.

In addition to glam looks, Francis + Fern offers more casual choices, like graphic tees and sweatshirts featuring Swift’s image, set to hit the floor just in time for the concert. For fans planning last-minute shopping or those who might need an outfit update, Pausek assures, “We’re ready, and we’ve been prepping for months!”

Francis + Fern is located at 421 Mass Ave and offers online shopping as well. Fans are invited to celebrate Swift’s arrival in style with the boutique’s curated collection, from vibrant dresses to laid-back tees that capture the full Swiftie spirit.