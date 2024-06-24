Freedom Readers: Helping kids in Marion County read better

In Marion County, many kids find reading tough. 73% of students struggle with it. To help, a group called RISE INDY started a free workshop called Freedom Readers.

This workshop helps parents understand how their kids are doing in reading. It shows them how to help their kids at home and even suggests good books to read. Parents learn a lot, and it helps them feel more confident.

One success story is about a girl named Amy Alfonseca and her mom, Diana Hernandez. They joined the Freedom Readers program, and Diana learned new ways to help Amy with reading.

A year later, Amy won an award at school for doing great in her studies, thanks to what her mom learned from the program.

The next workshop is on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free, and they even take care of your kids, give you lunch, and provide school supplies while you learn.

If you’re interested, you can sign up to help your child get better at reading. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!