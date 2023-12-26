Freezefest, other winter activities in Bloomington beckons post-holiday travelers

Pat East from The Mill in Bloomington, shares insights into the winter offerings in the town, encouraging travelers to explore beyond traditional ski getaways during the holiday season. Bloomington stands out as a Midwest destination with a diverse array of attractions and activities suitable for a post-holiday trip.

With over 350 restaurants showcasing global flavors, award-winning wineries, breweries, the allure of Indiana University’s college sports, along with museums and cultural hotspots, Bloomington caters to diverse interests.

In an interview with “All Indiana” co-host Cody Adams, East highlights Bloomington’s Freezefest as a standout event, drawing attention to the city’s cultural, artistic, and culinary offerings during the winter season.

The annual Freezefest, scheduled from Thursday, January 18th to the 20th, marks the kickoff of the city’s cultural calendar. This beloved local festival features stunning frozen art, captivating ice sculptures, carving demonstrations, food trucks, and more.