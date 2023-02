All Indiana

‘Fresh Eggs’ cookbook author Lisa Steele talks about benefits of raising hens

(WISH) — Countless city slickers are raising their own hens to have farm-fresh eggs anytime.

Lisa Steele, a-fifth generation chicken keeper, is host of the TV show “Welcome to My Farm.” She’s written many books on raising chickens, including “The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook.”

She visited “All Indiana” on Monday to talk about the advantages, and what people need to know about raising chickens in the city.