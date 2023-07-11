Fresh Off The Runway is returning back to Indianapolis

Get ready to be dazzled by the latest fashion trends. Fresh Off The Runway is back for another year.

Program Operator, Precious Kioni, came in to announce this year’s theme, denim, and many more activities that will be taking place.

Fresh Off The Runway is an annual fashion show hosted by SWC from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15th at 6767 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219.

Bring your family and friends for a night of fashion, networking, and performances.