‘Friends’-inspired cookbook will hit shelves in September

Cast members from "Friends," which won Outstanding Comedy, series pose for photogarpher at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 22 September 2002. From L to R are David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. AFP PHOTO Lee CELANO (Photo by LEE CELANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you ever wanted to make Monica Geller’s Thanksgiving feast, now you can.

News 8 Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth reports “Friends: The Official Cookbook” will hit shelves in September. The cookbook contains more than 70 recipes inspired by the 90s sitcom.

