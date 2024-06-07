Fulton Mraz: A Special Olympics Champion

Fulton Mraz, a 25-year-old from Cicero, Indiana, began his Special Olympics journey 14 years ago, diving into swimming at just 10. He quickly excelled, winning gold in freestyle and backstroke.

Since then, he’s tackled bowling, track, softball, and basketball, earning medals in all but basketball.

Now, Fulton’s focused on track, gearing up for his eighth Indiana State Special Olympics. He’ll compete in the 100m dash, shot put, and javelin.

Fulton’s mindset reflects the essence of the Special Olympics: “Let me win. If I can’t, I’ll be brave in the attempt.”

His journey symbolizes the spirit of determination and resilience, showing us all what’s possible with dedication and heart.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more about his story!