All Indiana

Fun, fall events you can expect at Downtown Olly’s

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Downtown Olly’s is the recipient of the 2022 industry excellence award from the Bar and Restaurant Expo, and one of the reasons why is the many events they put on.

One can’t-miss event they’re hosting is the “Haunt Around the Block” Halloween Party scheduled for October 28 in their backyard.

Downtown Olly’s general manager Lola Palooza joined us Monday on “All Indiana” with all the details on this and their other upcoming events.

Event List:

Summer Camp – October 21

“Haunt Around the Block” – Halloween Party October 28

“Chanteuse” – December

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Judge dismisses suit against FedEx by families of 5 who died in 2021 warehouse shooting

Local /

After the Bell: Halloween candy sales rising about 2021 receipts; stocks rally sharply

Business /

Rising energy costs add pressure on organizations in Indianapolis

Local /

Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program

Education /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.