Fun, fall events you can expect at Downtown Olly’s

Downtown Olly’s is the recipient of the 2022 industry excellence award from the Bar and Restaurant Expo, and one of the reasons why is the many events they put on.

One can’t-miss event they’re hosting is the “Haunt Around the Block” Halloween Party scheduled for October 28 in their backyard.

Downtown Olly’s general manager Lola Palooza joined us Monday on “All Indiana” with all the details on this and their other upcoming events.

Event List:

Summer Camp – October 21

“Haunt Around the Block” – Halloween Party October 28

“Chanteuse” – December