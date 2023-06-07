Search
Gaining a new form of independence: Kid-ing with Kayla

by: Paris Himes
Getting your child dressed for the day can be a process. It can sometimes be even more complicated when they haven’t grasped how to apply clothing and accessories correctly.

But don’t worry, Kayla has been there.

Today she has explored the new form of independence every child reaches; being able to dress yourself (sometimes not correctly).

Kayla mentions how exciting this new phase in life can be for a child. She also finds the humor in some children strongly believing in putting their shoes on the wrong feet.

