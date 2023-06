Gallery on 16th, tasty treats and pastries

Today’s Tasty Takeout features Gallery on 16th, located in Indianapolis’ Old Northside neighborhood, and offers a wide variety of foods, from serving “all-day” brunch, dinner, wine, and pastries.

Gallery on 16th visited “All Indiana” today and brought many savory foods and delicious pastries.

Visit Gallery on the 16th for an elevated brunch and dining experience!