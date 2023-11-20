Garage Beer’s Beer Can Turkey: How to make it for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, the anticipation for a delightful feast kicks in, and what better way to enhance your holiday menu than with a succulent “beer can turkey” recipe from Garage Beer.

Thanksgiving, synonymous with turkey, has evolved from its origins. Historically, the inaugural Thanksgiving meal didn’t showcase turkey; instead, it boasted a spread of lobster, eel, venison, goose, and oysters. Presently, approximately 46 million turkeys grace American tables on this festive day. Despite its prominence, studies reveal that merely 32% of Americans relish traditional Thanksgiving fare, with two-thirds expressing a dislike for these classic dishes.

Presidential history intertwines with Thanksgiving traditions. President George H. W. Bush became the pioneer of the official turkey pardon in 1989, a notion inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 act of sparing a White House turkey as a “Thanksgiving present.” For those grappling with turkey cooking quandaries, Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line® offers a lifeline, receiving over 100,000 calls from eager cooks seeking guidance during the holiday season.

Now, here’s a tantalizing recipe: the Garage Beer Can Turkey. This innovative approach bids farewell to dry, flavorless turkey. Infused with the essence of Garage Beer, this recipe promises moist, tender meat, ensuring a swift cooking process while preserving the beer’s moisture within the turkey.

Garage Beer, a brew crafted for convivial gatherings, encapsulates the essence of camaraderie. Its crisp, mild taste mirrors the classic light beer, brewed meticulously in small batches for premium quality. Perfectly complementing Thanksgiving, Garage Beer embodies the spirit of togetherness shared among friends and family.

To indulge in this beverage and elevate your Thanksgiving experience, Garage Beer is available at Giant Eagle and local convenience stores. For more information, visit drinkgaragebeer.com and follow Garage Beer on Instagram @DrinkGarageBeer.

Prepare to savor Thanksgiving with a delectable Garage Beer Can Turkey, an ode to flavorful traditions and the joy of shared moments around the holiday table.

Garage Beer Can Turkey Recipe

Ingredients:

● 1 Tbsp garlic powder

● ½ tsp salt

● 1 tsp black ground pepper

● ¼ cup canola oil

● 1 Tbsp paprika

● ½ Roasted cumin

● 10-14 lb Whole frozen young turkey

● 16 oz Garage Beer classic

Directions: