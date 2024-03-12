Gardner Minshew leaving Indy; Tesla’s autopilot driving system scrutinized

As Gardner Minshew, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, bid farewell to Indianapolis, he started a new chapter in his football journey.

Signing a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minshew’s departure from the Colts marked a significant move in the NFL’s off-season shuffle.

Having started in 13 games for the Colts, Minshew’s experience and potential caught the attention of the Raiders, who secured his services with a lucrative deal worth up to $25 million.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that $15 million of this contract is fully guaranteed, signaling the Raiders’ commitment to the talented quarterback.

Meanwhile, in the realm of automotive technology, Tesla’s Autopilot driving system faced scrutiny as a prominent safety group delivered a “poor” rating for its performance.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested various advanced driver assistance systems, including Tesla Autopilot, and expressed disappointment with their efficacy.

Among the 14 systems tested, 11 received a “poor” rating, with none demonstrating adequate monitoring of driver attention. The president of the Insurance Institute highlighted concerns about the false sense of security that partial automation may provide, cautioning that it might not necessarily enhance driving safety.

While the federal government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration currently lacks regulation over such systems, the Insurance Institute’s ratings aim to bridge this regulatory gap, emphasizing the need for appropriate safeguards in automated driving technologies.