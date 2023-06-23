Search
Gaucho's Fire bringing authentic Brazilian food to Indy

by: Paris Himes
Today’s Tasty Takeout features the restaurant Gaucho’s Fire.

Owned by immigrants who dream of bringing Brazilian culture to Indianapolis, Rogerio, from Rio Grande Do Soul, Brazil, and his wife, Ruby Tregnago, from Bogota, Columbia.

Gaucho’s Fire ensures its restaurant exposes customers to authentic Brazilian food, culture, tradition, and flavors.

(WISH Photo)

Gaucho’s Fire has numerous items on its menu, ranging from its Brazilian Steak Sandwich, Chicken Fries, and Brazilian Rice Galinhada to its Skewers.

Looking for new restaurants to try? Visit Gaucho’s Fire for their fiery flavors that your taste buds have never experienced!

