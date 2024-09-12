Gear Vendors: HOT ROD Drag Week 2024

The race to determine the “Fastest Street Car in America” is back as HOT ROD Drag Week 2024, presented by Gear Vendors, returns to premier tracks across four Midwest cities from Sunday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 20. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the event will revisit two tracks from its first year: the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, and US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan.

HOT ROD Drag Week will make a stop at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17, for the second day of competition. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with racing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

HOT ROD Drag Week is known as the world’s toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car. Over five days, competitors must race and drive their vehicles along a 1,000-mile route from city to city, aiming for the quickest elapsed time. Drivers are required to follow a specific route and provide proof along the way.

For super fans, the Drag Pack ticket program returns in 2024. This package includes entry for one car, driver, and passenger to all HOT ROD Drag Week venues (Sept. 16-20), with perks like pit or premier parking, suite access, lunch at one venue, and a special gift. Children 12 and under can attend for free with their families.