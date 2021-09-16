All Indiana

Gen Con celebrates return, opening day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gen Con, the largest and longest-running gaming convention in North America, made its return to Indianapolis this week.

Gamers from all over the country have made their way to the Indiana Convention Center to see the popular celebration make a comeback. Widely known as “The Best Four Days in Gaming,” the return comes after the 2020 Gen Con was canceled due to the coronavirus.

This year’s event features more than 350 exhibitors and vendors, 6,500 ticketed events including longtime fan-favorites such as the costume contest, and a film festival.

Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl talked about what the return of Gen Con means for Indianapolis. “It’s an event that we’ve hosted since 2003. To have Gen Con back means a lot. It’s a time-tested conference that’s grown as the city has grown and so $37 million of economic activity will be stimulated from just these four days alone. That means a lot to the city and those who depend on tourism for a paycheck.”

Gahl credits the regained momentum for in-person events downtown with $7 million being dedicated to health and safety upgrades made inside the Indiana Convention Center. “Since last summer we’ve hosted 150 in-person live conventions,” he said. “No other city in the nation can say that and so we’re very proud.”

Gen Con hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Anyone can get a badge or purchase event tickets online.

