Gentle parenting under scrutiny

Millennials aimed to be better parents by embracing “gentle parenting,” a method that emphasizes empathy, respect, and understanding. However, this approach is now being questioned, with some critics arguing it has led to poorly behaved children.

Kelli Maria Korducki, author of the article “The Gentle Parenting Bust” from Business Insider, delves into the rise and fall of this popular parenting style. “Gentle parenting was seen as a way to break the cycle of harsh discipline,” Korducki explains. It focuses on fostering a child’s emotional development by avoiding punitive measures and instead using positive reinforcement and open communication.

The method gained traction among millennials, who were determined to avoid the authoritarian approaches they experienced as children. Social media played a significant role in promoting gentle parenting, with influencers and parenting experts advocating for this empathetic style.

Despite its popularity, gentle parenting is now facing criticism. Some parents and experts argue that it has led to children who are ill-mannered and lack discipline. The backlash suggests that without clear boundaries and consequences, children may struggle to develop self-control and respect for authority.

Korducki’s article highlights several case studies and expert opinions on the unintended consequences of gentle parenting. One key issue is the challenge of maintaining consistency and setting firm limits while adhering to the principles of gentle parenting. “Parents are finding it difficult to strike a balance between being empathetic and enforcing rules,” Korducki notes.

The discussion around gentle parenting underscores the ongoing debate about the best ways to raise well-adjusted children. As parents seek effective strategies, the pendulum may swing back towards more traditional methods that incorporate a mix of empathy and discipline.

For a more in-depth analysis, read Korducki’s full article in Business Insider.