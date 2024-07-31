GermanFest 2024: A fun-filled family event celebrating German heritage

Tickets for the Athenaeum Foundation’s 16th annual GermanFest are on sale starting August 1. This family-friendly celebration of German heritage will take place on Saturday, October 5, from noon to 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12, while children three and under can attend for free.

For those seeking a VIP experience, Prost Pass Tickets are available for $50. These include early entry at 11:30 a.m., a stein with a complimentary refill, and a commemorative Athenaeum tote bag.

Athenaeum Foundation president Craig Mince joined us to share more information. Take a look at the full interview above to hear his thoughts!

Activities and food will be scattered throughout the Athenaeum grounds, centered on Michigan and New Jersey streets, as well as the Rathskeller Biergarten and inside the building.

Festivities include two stages of live entertainment, live wiener dog races, festive games, traditional German food and beverages, and a Kinderland with lots of activities for children.

All proceeds from this event go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Athenaeum.

To purchase tickets in advance and to learn more about GermanFest, visit athenaeumindy.org/events/germanfest.