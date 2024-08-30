Get ready … Butter is back in Indy 2024!

This weekend, Indianapolis will host the annual Butter art fair, a highly anticipated event celebrating Black artists.

The fair will occur from Friday to Sunday at the Stutz Building downtown. Butter is known for showcasing a wide range of artwork, including paintings, sculptures, and photography, all created by talented Black artists.

The event aims to highlight the creativity and contributions of these artists, providing them with a platform to reach a broader audience.

In addition to the art displays, there will be live performances, panel discussions, and opportunities to meet the artists.

The fair offers a space for art lovers and the community to come together, learn, and celebrate the rich cultural diversity in the arts.

This year’s Butter event promises to be even more exciting with new artists, more interactive experiences, and activities for all ages.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for something fun to do this weekend, Butter offers a unique experience that shouldn’t be missed.

Admission is free, making it accessible to everyone. So, if you’re in Indianapolis this weekend, stop by and enjoy the art, culture, and community spirit that Butter brings to the city.

